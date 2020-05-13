Home

Services
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
1017 Bethlehem Road
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map

Ned Yarbro

Ned Yarbro Obituary

Kings Mountain - Ned Truman Yarbro, 85, of 728 Bethlehem Church Road, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. Born in Kings Mountain, he was the husband of Mary Wilson "Scottie" Yarbro and the son of the late Lee Yarbro and Mary Ethel Blalock Yarbro. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 1017 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain, NC at 2 p.m. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Yarbro family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 13, 2020
