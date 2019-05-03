Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533

Nefford Cobb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nefford Cobb Obituary

Blacksburg - Nefford Thomas Cobb, 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice House.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the widower of Ruth Owensby Cobb and the son of the late David Freeman Cobb and Willie Marie Ivester Cobb. Nefford previously worked in textiles, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving Mr. Cobb are one son, Thomas Edward Cobb and wife, Nina, of Blacksburg; one daughter, Anita C. Smith and husband, Dan, of Shelby; three grandchildren, Philip G. Cobb and wife, Kristi, of Blacksburg, Charli C. Falls and husband, Brian, of Blacksburg, and Sarah C. Long and husband, Ian, of Spartanburg; a sister, Valerie Cobb, of Gaffney; and five great-grandchildren, Titus and Cameron Cobb and Gavin, Emma, and Lydia Falls.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Cobb was preceded in death by a son, Doyle "Gene" Cobb; six brothers, Franklin, Jack, Charles, Olin, Robert, and Billy Cobb, and two sisters, Genivieve Cobb and Inez Messer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:00 PM- 4:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Dennis Willoughby officiating. Entombment will be in Clingman Memorial Gardens. Titus Cobb, Cameron Cobb, Leon Roseboro, Donn Sipes, Tom Fitts, and Ted Allen will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Testa Family Hospice House, 321 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Cobb family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now