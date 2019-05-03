Blacksburg - Nefford Thomas Cobb, 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice House.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the widower of Ruth Owensby Cobb and the son of the late David Freeman Cobb and Willie Marie Ivester Cobb. Nefford previously worked in textiles, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving Mr. Cobb are one son, Thomas Edward Cobb and wife, Nina, of Blacksburg; one daughter, Anita C. Smith and husband, Dan, of Shelby; three grandchildren, Philip G. Cobb and wife, Kristi, of Blacksburg, Charli C. Falls and husband, Brian, of Blacksburg, and Sarah C. Long and husband, Ian, of Spartanburg; a sister, Valerie Cobb, of Gaffney; and five great-grandchildren, Titus and Cameron Cobb and Gavin, Emma, and Lydia Falls.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Cobb was preceded in death by a son, Doyle "Gene" Cobb; six brothers, Franklin, Jack, Charles, Olin, Robert, and Billy Cobb, and two sisters, Genivieve Cobb and Inez Messer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:00 PM- 4:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Dennis Willoughby officiating. Entombment will be in Clingman Memorial Gardens. Titus Cobb, Cameron Cobb, Leon Roseboro, Donn Sipes, Tom Fitts, and Ted Allen will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Testa Family Hospice House, 321 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Cobb family.