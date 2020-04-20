|
Gaffney - Nell Foster Hammett, 90, of 167 Cherokee National Highway, was promoted to Heaven on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Bobby Hammett and the daughter of the late Lewis Foster and Vera Roberts Foster. Mrs. Hammett retired as a public accountant and loved gardening and traveling to the mountains and Florida. She was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member of Hazel Linder's Sunday School Class.
Surviving Mrs. Hammett are six daughters, Diane Allison and husband, Mike, of Gaffney, Linda Piercy and husband, Bill, of Mt. Holly, NC, Gail Humphries and husband, J.C., of Gaffney, Cathy Trammell of Gaffney, Betty Jo Patrick and Frank, of Gaffney, and Martha Eubanks and husband, Doug, of Spartanburg; one brother, Morris Foster, of Blacksburg; two sisters, Doris Gorman of Shelby, NC and Shirley Allen and husband, Bob, of McConnells, SC; twelve grandchildren, Tara Tucker, Travis Allison, Courtney Ritchie, Chris Piercy, Curt Humphries, Julia Humphries, Alex Trammell, Mary Trammell, Holly Hyatt, Jackson Eubanks, Gracie Eubanks, and Brady Eubanks; nine great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Betty Ann Ellis.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hammett was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessie Humphries; a brother, Lawrence "Bud" Foster; and a son-in-law, Rusty Trammell.
A family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Doug Eubanks, Travis Allison, Curt Humphries, and Jackson Eubanks will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Rd, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the workers of Hospice Care of South Carolina: Alaina Allison (RN), Jessie Linder (CNA), Scott Linnerud (chaplain), and Leighton Woodfin (social worker)
