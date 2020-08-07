1/
Nell Martin
Blacksburg -- Nell Glenn Martin, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

She was married to the love of her life, the late Harry Lee Martin, for 53 years and the daughter of the late Allen Glenn and Cora Glenn. Nell was a very special lady who loved the color pink and was "Mawmaw Nell" to anyone who chose to be her grandchild. She worked in banking, spent time as a florist, and enjoyed gardening. Her passion, however, was helping others. She retired as a teacher's assistant after 20 years at Blacksburg Primary School, with 17 of those being spent with Mrs. Millwood. Mrs. Martin would cook or bake something and take it to people's houses or to those in nursing homes. She served her church faithfully. Nell served as a Sunday School teacher for 60 years, served as church custodian for 50 years, and she sang in the choir.

Surviving Mrs. Martin are a son, Mike Martin and wife, Mary; a daughter, Terry Carlton; her grandchildren: Erica Martin and husband, Matt, Jeremy Bedford and wife, Kelly, Brian Jay Martin and wife, Jennifer, Jason Bedford and wife, Jennifer, and David Bedford and wife, Hannah; her great-grandchildren: Keely English and husband, Scottie, Olivia Martin, Jayden Bedford, Blake Bedford, Jayla Martin, Tyler Pruitt, Cassidy O'Dell, Sydney Bedford, and Everly Bedford; and a sister, Dot Cole.

In addition to her husband, Nell was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and Horace Glenn.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Buffalo Baptist Church with Dr. Bruce Price officiating. Interment will follow at Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery. Billy Wyatt, Randy McDowell, Dennis Clark, Keith White, Dan Millwood, Greg Smith, M.D. Floyd, and Rodney Bryson will serve as pallbearers. The family will visit with friends in the family life center following the service.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo Baptist Church Family Life Center, P.O. Box 786, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the home of Terry Carlton, 1674 Blacksburg Highway, Blacksburg.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Martin family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Buffalo Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
