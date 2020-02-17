|
Cowpens, SC - Nellie Smith Whelchel, 84, of 421 S. Green River Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Walter Earl Whelchel, Sr. and daughter of the late Leola Smith Bersaglia. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and Spartanburg General Nursing School and retired from Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg. She loved her family, gardening, cooking and baking.
Surviving are a son, Walter "Wally" Earl Whelchel, Jr. of the home; a daughter, Karen Horne of the home; a sister, Debra Newton of Union; three grandchildren, Kayla Horne, Kelsey Horne and Christian Ruiz; four great-grandchildren, Jayshon Coleman, Marley Palmer, Kashton Miller and Jolie Mullinax; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and mother she was preceded in death by a brother, William Anthony Bersaglia.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at High Point Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Clifford Phillips officiating. Interment will be in the High Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, "Breast Cancer Research", 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the residence, 421 S. Green River Road, Cowpens.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020