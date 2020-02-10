|
Gaffney, SC - - Nesbitt Christopher "Chris" Jolly, Jr., 61, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Tammy Mitchell Jolly for 37 years and son of Guyneda Harris Jolly of Gaffney and the late Nesbitt "Neb" Christopher Jolly, Sr. He was employed by Dollar Tree Distribution, was previously employed by Jetline and previously employed for many years at Hamrick Industries in Gaffney. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church where he was a member of the Church Choir, Men's Sunday School Class and formerly served as Training Union Director and Deacon. He also served as a volunteer basketball coach for Upward Basketball and the Cherokee County YMCA, served as a Gaffney Little League football and baseball coach, and was an avid Gaffney Indians football fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two sons, Christopher Jordan Jolly and Grayson James Jolly, both of the home; two brothers, Jeff Jolly and wife, Stephanie, and Steve Jolly and wife, Kim, both of Gaffney; two sisters, Cindy Bell and Tammy Hughes and husband, Ronnie, both of Gaffney; his parents-inlaw, Dean & Carolyn Mitchell of Smyrna, SC; two sisters-in-law, Sheila M. Biggers and husband, Danny of Clover, SC and Kadena M. Cobb and husband, Chris of Gaffney; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the Church with Dr. Wofford Caughman officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Southside Baptist Church, "Capital Improvement Fund" or "Bus Fund", 204 W. O'Neal Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Wendover Hospice House, 953 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC.