Neta Natzke

Neta Natzke Obituary

Cowpens, SC -- Neta Price Natzke, 72, of 132 Gentry Lane, passed on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Little Rock, AK, she was the wife of Herb Natzke and the daughter of the late Fullwell Price and Juanita Willmuth Price. She was retired from 1888 Message Study Committee, formerly worked with Converse Shoes, enjoyed gardening and teaching Children's Sabbath School. She was a member of Union Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel Natzke (Betty) of Cowpens and Richard Natzke (Sue) of Chattanooga, TN; two brothers, Carl Price and Larry Price of MI; two sisters, Evelyn Willauer of Berriem Springs, MI and Jane Kublick of Berrien Springs, MI; a grandchild, Houston Natzke; a step-granddaughter, Lasinda T. Gilbert, two step-great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Turner and Issac Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Natzke was preceded in death by a step-grandson, Anthony Neal.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Union Seventh Day Adventist Church with Elder Ben Kochenower officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Care Hospice, 115 Southport Road, Suite-J, Spartanburg, SC, 29301.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019
