Gaffney - Nica Arlene Mullinax, 36, of 139 Deerwood Lane, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Wanda Gordon Mullinax and the late Timothy Mullinax. Ms. Mullinax formerly worked at Hamricks Distribution and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her mother, Nica is survived by four children, Haley Fowler, Gage Smith, Eli Seals, and Paisleigh Mullinax; a brother, Shane Mullinax; and a sister, Amanda Martin.
She was preceded in death by her father and a daughter, Peyton Smith.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. David Blanton officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Nica Mullinax Funeral Fund, c/o Gordon Mortuary, PO Box 428, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 24, 2020