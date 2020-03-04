Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Nicholas Sevarino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Sevarino Obituary

Anderson, S.C. - Nicholas "Nick" Joseph Sevarino, of 4605 Belton Highway, passed through death on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was 68 years old and living at the Richard M. Campbell Home for Veterans in Anderson, SC.

A long-time resident of Connecticut, Nicholas relocated to South Carolina in his latter years. Most people knew him as "Nick". He was formerly employed by Dexter Corporation. He loved to sing and play his guitar. He found a great deal of joy in cultivating gardens and in tending to herbs and plants. He was prolific in his journaling. He enjoyed cooking. It was his great pride to have served his country in the United States Army, Airborne Division. He was a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church in Campobello, SC.

He is survived by three children, Sarah Sevarino Wall (Matthew) of Pacolet, SC, Brian Sevarino (Autumn) of Vernon, Connecticut and Daniel Sevarino (fiancé, Haley Doyle) of Coventry, Connecticut; two brothers, Frank Sevarino of California and Richard Sevarino of Illinois; four grandchildren, Bryson Sevarino, Malia Sevarino, Ophelia Sevarino and Julia Wall.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Terry Rainy officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Veteran's Community Project, which provides housing and walk-in support services for veterans in need, www.veteranscommunityproject.org

The family will be at the home of Matthew and Sarah Wall, 182 Chapman Road, Pacolet, SC 29372.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -