Anderson, S.C. - Nicholas "Nick" Joseph Sevarino, of 4605 Belton Highway, passed through death on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was 68 years old and living at the Richard M. Campbell Home for Veterans in Anderson, SC.
A long-time resident of Connecticut, Nicholas relocated to South Carolina in his latter years. Most people knew him as "Nick". He was formerly employed by Dexter Corporation. He loved to sing and play his guitar. He found a great deal of joy in cultivating gardens and in tending to herbs and plants. He was prolific in his journaling. He enjoyed cooking. It was his great pride to have served his country in the United States Army, Airborne Division. He was a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church in Campobello, SC.
He is survived by three children, Sarah Sevarino Wall (Matthew) of Pacolet, SC, Brian Sevarino (Autumn) of Vernon, Connecticut and Daniel Sevarino (fiancé, Haley Doyle) of Coventry, Connecticut; two brothers, Frank Sevarino of California and Richard Sevarino of Illinois; four grandchildren, Bryson Sevarino, Malia Sevarino, Ophelia Sevarino and Julia Wall.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Terry Rainy officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Veteran's Community Project, which provides housing and walk-in support services for veterans in need, www.veteranscommunityproject.org
The family will be at the home of Matthew and Sarah Wall, 182 Chapman Road, Pacolet, SC 29372.
