Chesnee, SC - Erin Nichole Holden Turner, 40, of 812 Rabbit Moffitt Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Vaughn Turner and daughter of Frank Holden and Alesa Blackwell Holden of Boiling Springs, SC. She was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and Spartanburg Community College, was a 15 year employee of Fatz, and a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
She was a perpetually positive person with an outstanding love for her family, children and grandchild. She loved her friends, music, the outdoors and spending time at the lake.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are two sons, Russell Adam Duckett of Jonesville and Samuel Holden Turner of the home; a daughter, Morgan Leigh Mann of Boiling Springs, SC; a sister, Stephanie Tuten (Travis) of Moore, SC; a granddaughter, Harper Jayce Mann; a brother-in-law of the home, Lance Turner; paternal grandmother, Helen Holden of Boiling Springs, SC; several nieces and nephews and her special friends of the OMC Club. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Leonard Holden and her maternal grandparents, Nick and Wilma Vincent Blackwell.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Lori Smith and Chaplain Mike Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC.