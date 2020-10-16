1/
Nick Weathers
Spartanburg, S.C. - Nicholas Earl Weathers, 25, of 215 Nature View Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Jessica Parris Weathers and son of Mary Goode Owens of Cowpens and the late Rex Earl Weathers. He was employed by Renfro, loved his family, especially his children, fishing and basketball, and was a member of East Spartanburg Wesleyan Church.

In addition to his wife and mother, also surviving are a son, Oden Rex Weathers of the home; three daughters, Sienna Liv Weathers, Autumn Massey and Gracianna Parris, all of the home; two brothers, Michael Beck of Cowpens and Blake Pellman of Spartanburg; two sisters, Ashley Directo of Columbia and Misty Earnhardt of Spartanburg. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Earnhardt.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at East Spartanburg Wesleyan Church with Reverend Raymond Ford and Pastor Jason Sain officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Southeastern Children's Home, P.O. Box 339, Duncan, SC 29334.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
06:00 PM
East Spartanburg Wesleyan Church
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am very Sorry for you loss. Nick. Was a character sometimes I really hadn't known him very long him and my son Brandon talked alot about different things that they had in common. He was funny,and seemed,like a nice guy.He was always trying to sell something he had or trade something he. had to get something to drink or a snack. He will be truly missed by friends and loved ones.God gained a new Angel for. Sure.We will miss you Nick!!
Tammy Dotson
Friend
October 15, 2020
He was a very kind hearted guy that was always happy. He talked about his family a lot about how much he loved them. He was an amazing person and he will be missed.
Sincerely
Andrew Combs
Andrew Combs
Friend
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family during this difficult time...
Judy Lee
Family
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melissa Palmer
Friend
