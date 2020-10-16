Nick Weathers

Spartanburg, S.C. - Nicholas Earl Weathers, 25, of 215 Nature View Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Jessica Parris Weathers and son of Mary Goode Owens of Cowpens and the late Rex Earl Weathers. He was employed by Renfro, loved his family, especially his children, fishing and basketball, and was a member of East Spartanburg Wesleyan Church.

In addition to his wife and mother, also surviving are a son, Oden Rex Weathers of the home; three daughters, Sienna Liv Weathers, Autumn Massey and Gracianna Parris, all of the home; two brothers, Michael Beck of Cowpens and Blake Pellman of Spartanburg; two sisters, Ashley Directo of Columbia and Misty Earnhardt of Spartanburg. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Earnhardt.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at East Spartanburg Wesleyan Church with Reverend Raymond Ford and Pastor Jason Sain officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Southeastern Children's Home, P.O. Box 339, Duncan, SC 29334.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.