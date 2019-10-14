Home

Gaffney - Nikki Thompson Elm Wright, 46, of 2724 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Alan S. Thompson and Patricia Ann Elliott Thompson, of Spartanburg.

She was a homemaker, loved to travel, especially to the beach and the lake. Mrs. Wright was a member of Converse Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, also surviving are two sons, Eric Elm Jr., of Cliffside and John Michael Wright Jr., of the home; four daughters, Ivy Elm of the home, Katlyn Elm of the home, Madison Elm of Spartanburg and Riley Wright of Gaffney; a sister, Amy Fleming of Chesnee; and two grandchildren, Skylar and Kade Kirby. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dub and Ellarc Elliott; and a brother-in-law, Kellen Fleming.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the home of Alan and Ann Thompson. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019
