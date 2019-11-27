|
Gaffney, S.C. - Noah Drake Campbell,16, of 620 Sarratt School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Alecia Beth Gibbie Campbell (her fiancé, Keith Spencer) and the late Donald Ray Campbell. He was a student at Blacksburg High School and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his mother and her fiancé are his paternal grandparents, Franklin and Patricia Campbell of Florida; aunts, Erin Turner and Melissa Parker; an uncle, Neil Gibbie; cousins, Sheila Gibbie, Blake Gibbie, Justin Turner and Dylan Turner. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert Gibbie and Sheila Wesson Gibbie.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Shelby, NC with Pastor Tim Trexler officiating. Interment will be the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Beth Campbell, 620 Sarratt School Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019