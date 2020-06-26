Norma Holcomb

Gaffney, S.C. - Norma Smith Holcomb, 77, of 2920 Cherokee Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Cowpens, she was the daughter of the late Dever Smith and Dovie Wyatt Smith. She was a homemaker, loved her family, especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, loved to watch birds and was a member of St. John Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Preston Holcomb of Gaffney; three daughters, Brenda Pennington, Linda Grayson and Lynn Holcomb, all of Gaffney; her companion, Ruben Bridges of Gaffney; 10 grandchildren; 9 greatgrandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Children's Home, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence, 2920 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney.

