|
Norma Sue Reale of Gettysburg, PA, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home after a long illness.
Born May 6, 1935 in Blacksburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Frank & Virgie (Wright) Wylie.
Norma is survived by her husband of 41 years, Victor J. Reale, Jr. She is a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 392, Gettysburg and had served as Worthy Matron in 2007-2008. Norma worked many years for The Gettysburg National Bank and later for CCNB Bank for several years. She was an avid bowler and was the recipient of many trophies, enjoyed family games, gardening, homemaking and volunteering for community projects.
In addition to her husband Victor, she is survived by two daughters, Carla S. Hewitt and husband Jay of Gettysburg and Pamela R. Giles and husband Fred of Hagerstown, MD and step-son, Victor J. Reale, III of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Kelly S. Baldwin of Gettysburg, Emily R. Shawyer and Jeremiah S. Giles both of Hagerstown, MD; two sisters, Delores Harvey of Blacksburg, SC and Brenda Elmore of Gaffney, SC; two brothers, Aaron Wylie of Lenore, NC and Reggie Wylie of Gaffney, SC; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Norma was predeceased by a son, Mark Loftis at birth, grandson, Kenneth W. Baldwin, Jr., sister Betty Page and two brothers, Lyman Wylie and Jerry Wylie.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 West High St., Gettysburg, PA with her Pastor, Rev. Rick Smith, officiating. Interment was in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A viewing was held on Monday at the church from 10-11 a.m. with a Eastern Star Service beginning at 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the alzhiemers association.