Norma Turner

Gaffney, S.C. - Norma Spencer Turner, 91, formerly of 241 Drayton Trail, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Blue Ridge in Brookview House.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Tommie L. Turner and daughter of the late Charlie W. Spencer and Mamie Rains Spencer. She was raised in a Christian home and carried to church every Sunday, was taught by dedicated Sunday School teachers and was baptized at 10 years old by Preacher Hoke. She sang in the choir all of her life and attended many prayer meetings in the home in her early years. Her brother, Roy was called into the ministry and her sisters, Aughty, Bonnie and Era sang in Roy's ministry. Mrs. Turner was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church, where she worked in the nursery, taught G A's and 9 year olds for many years and worked on many committees. She had a close connection with God through her prayer life and had family devotion time with her children when they were young. She always tried to have a positive attitude. She was retired from Stouffer's, enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing crafting, woodworking and square dancing.

Surviving are four sons, Tommie Turner, III. (Brenda), Al Turner (Theresa), Barry Turner (Janice), all of Gaffney and Mickey Turner of Spartanburg; a daughter, Sally Griffith (Scott) of Gaffney; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Roy Spencer, Red Spencer, Bill Spencer, Woodrow Spencer and Smithy Spencer; and four sisters, Era Childers, Aughty Parker, Foulis Patrick and Bonnie Harmon.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Keith Harrill and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. Entombment will be in the Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Church Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Meals on Wheels. P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC, 20342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.