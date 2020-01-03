|
Gaffney, S.C. - Odis Jarrod "O. J." Parris, 38, of 941 Pacolet Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Nicole Fowler Parris and son of Karen Petty Parris of Gaffney and the late William Steve Parris. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, employed by A & R Homes and a member of Pacolet Road Baptist Church. He loved his family and furbabies "Willow" and "Littleman", fishing, deer hunting and collecting Hot Wheels.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three stepdaughters, Kallie Erwin, Ashlynn Wolfe and Baeleigh Fowler, all of the home; two brothers, Brian Parris and wife, Sherry and William Daniel Parris, both of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Vickie Parris of Blacksburg; maternal grandfather, Edward Lee Petty of Gaffney; a father-in-law, Jamie Fowler of Gaffney; nieces, Amanda Razo and husband, Juan, Brianna Parris, Chynna Parris and Rebekah Parris; a nephew, Luke Parris; a great-niece on the way, Stephanie. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Alan Parris.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Powell and Rev. Jeremie Martin officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Karen Parris, 331 Limestone Springs Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the home of Karen Parris, 331 Limestone Springs Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.