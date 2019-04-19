Gaffney, S.C. - Onnie Price Flynn, 92, formerly of Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Newport, TN, she was the widow of the late William Howard Flynn and daughter of the late Grant Lee Price and Martha Parker Price. She retired from textiles and was an award winning Tupperware saleswoman. She was a published writer of poems and songs, loved yard sales and cooking, and was particularly known for her great biscuits. She attended Cherokee Falls Missionary Fellowship.

Surviving are a son, Rev. David Flynn and wife, Janet of Gaffney; a daughter, Mary Davis and husband, Rev. Jeff Davis, Sr. of Gaffney; a son-inlaw, Robert Poole of Cowpens; two brothers, Orville Price and Fred Price and wife, Naomi, both of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Edith Holmes and husband, Eric, Jeff Davis, Jr. and wife, Cricket, Bridgette Davis, Brandi Duncan and husband, Donnie, Tracy Galbreath and husband, Michael, Jennifer Coyle and husband, John Wayne and Howie Poole and wife, Crystal; 13 greatgrandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Poole and a sisterin law, Mary Price.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Willie Lanier and Dr. Bruce Price officiating. Interment will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Ministries, 215 Pecan Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Rev. Jeff & Mrs. Mary Davis, 4575 Union Highway, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.