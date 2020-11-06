Lake Bowen (Inman, SC) - Orin Hampton Garner, Jr., "Gran", went home to be with his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was the loving, devoted husband of Linda Mae Scruggs Garner for over 55 years.

Mr. Garner was born October 29, 1942. Raised in Jonesville, S.C., he was son of the late Coral Black Garner and Orin Garner, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert C. Garner of Greenville; maternal grandparents, Kathleen Webber Black and Robert Alexander Black of Jonesville; paternal grandparents, Lillian Hall Garner and Oscar Garner of Union.

Orin was the owner of Garner's Natural Foods, Spartanburg and formerly employed with Mayfair Mills as Personnel Director. He was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg for nearly 50 years where he served his Lord.

Mr. Garner is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Amy Garner Crow (Rev. Mitch Crow) of Boiling Springs, SC; sons, Bryan Garner (Dena) of Isle of Palms, SC, Jon Garner (Joy) of Chesnee, SC; eleven grandchildren including Mason Crow (Kennedy) of Boiling Springs, SC, Kelsey Crow Hitchins (Andrew) of Duncan, SC, Cooper , Sawyer, Cole, Christopher, Edisson & Nash Garner of Isle of Palms, SC, Caroline, Sarah & William Garner of Chesnee, SC; great-grandchildren, Maci Kate & Hampton Crow of Boiling Springs, SC; twin brother, James B. Garner (Miriam) of Greenwood, SC; one aunt, Joyce Garner Scott of Moore, SC along with many extended family members.

Orin loved his Lord and Savior, his family and was devoted to his Church. The beach was a wonderful destination he enjoyed.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist North Spartanburg. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Dr. Michael S. Hamlet officiating. Private burial will be at Springhill Memorial Gardens, Chesnee, SC.

Memorials may be made to: First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29316 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at their respective homes.

