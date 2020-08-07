1/
Orville Price
Gaffney, SC - Orville Ray Price, 92, formerly of 344 Corinth Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Retreat of Gaffney.

Born in New Port, TN, he was the husband of the late Mary Flynn Price and son of the late Grant Lee Price and Martha Parker Price. He retired from Brown's Market and the Timken Company and was a member of Berry Memorial Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and his Church family, doing yard work and talking to friends.

Surviving is a son, Larry Price and wife, Elizabeth of Gaffney; a daughter, Rita Therrell of Rock Hill; a son-in-law, Woody Henderson of Gaffney; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred Price (Naomi) of Gaffney. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Joyce Henderson and Nevada Pierce, and a sister, Onnie Price Flynn.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and caregivers at The Retreat of Gaffney and Brookdale Hospice.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parson's Pantry, P.O. Box 777, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the home of Larry & Elizabeth Price, 147 Den Hill Trail, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 7, 2020.
