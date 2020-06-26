Gaffney, S.C. - Sidney Osborne Lemmons, 94, formerly of 108 Greenbriar Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Donalene Sarratt Lemmons and son of the late Gothard Oliver Lemmons and Macie Wilson Lemmons. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a retired self-employed coal broker, formerly served as President of the Southeast Coal Association, and a U.S. Army veteran. He loved his family, golfing and woodworking and was a very active member of West End Baptist Church where he formerly served as Chairman of Deacons and a Sunday School Teacher.

He is survived by a son Sidney (Doc) Lemmons and wife, Martha of Gaffney; a daughter, Cynthia Lemmons Cantrell and husband, Marion of Easley; a brother, Perry O. Lemmons and wife, Betty of Atlanta, GA; three granddaughters, Kristy Lemmons Knox and husband, Michael, Allison Lemmons and Lisa Cantrell; three great-grandchildren, Lilly Knox, Addy Knox and Hudson Ellis. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Cantrell, three brothers, Freeman Lemmons, Dever Lemmons and Jodean Lemmons and two sisters, Juliette Keller and Vivian Ramsey.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mr. Claude Cobb officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.