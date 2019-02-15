Pansy Lounette Bonner, age 69, of 940 N. Limestone St., Apt N-64, Gaffney, transitioned February 4, 2019, at Cherokee Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Booker T. Bonner and Carrie J. Bonner. She was born October 27,1949. She was reared in the home of her great – grandmother, the late

Mrs. Fannie Smith Petty.

She leaves to cherish fond memories a daughter, Angela Brooks of Philadelphia, Pa.; a son, Johnny D. Ross (Donna) of Gaffney; a step-daughter, Mrs. Andrienna Montgomery of Gaffney; four sisters, Ms. Fannie M. Bonner, Ms. Sallie B. Bibb, Mrs. Sherrill B. Smith (Kenny) all of Gaffney, and Ms. Karen B. Hooker of Harker Heights, Texas; two brothers, Mr. Millard L. Bonner (Shirley) of Duncan, Okla., and Larry D. Bonner of Blacksburg; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a great-uncle and aunt, Mr. Sammy and Mrs. Lenora Weeks of Gaffney; a special friend whom she called "Aunt Delores Frazier" of Philadelphia, Pa.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Pansy lived her life "her way" no if ands or buts, she did it her way.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister, Ms. Fannie Bonner.

100 Annette St., Gaffney, and her son, Johnny Ross Jr. 810 W. Fairview Ave., Gaffney.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.