Paris Montgomery age 26 of 221 Shady Grove Ln, Wellford SC transitioned from this life on Wednesday, April 8,2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of Mickle A. Dawkins and Tonita M. Littlejohn. She is survived by her parents Mickle A. Dawkins (Robin) of Wellford SC, Tonita M. Littlejohn (Ray) of Gaffney SC, two sisters Mariah S. Montgomery of Gaffney SC, Nivea Dawkins of Wellford SC. Step sisters Desirea Littlejohn of Gaffney SC and Eboni Littlejohn of Charleston SC. Grandparents Larry and Sylvia Montgomery of Boiling Springs SC. Five aunts Vickie Phillips (Fredrick), Charlene Brown (Doug), Charlotte Wade (Andre), Mandy Montgomery all of Gaffney SC. Michelle Drakeford (John) of Mount Holly NC. One uncle, Doug Dawkins of Gaffney SC. A host of relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Philadelphia Baptist Church cemetery with Dr. Danny Burnside officiating. A thirty minute visitation prior to the service.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family is receiving friends at the home of her mother, Tonita Littlejohn, 210 Hampton Ave. Gaffney, SC.
Your care and concern is much appreciated. We do ask that you honor our visitation hours from 2 - 5 p.m.; also, that you limit your stay to 10 - 15 minutes. We are actively practicing social distancing. If you have a mask, please do wear it. Thank you for your consideration and understanding as we navigate through this difficult period.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020