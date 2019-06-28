Parnice Studyvance Hughes, 60, 0f 102 McArthur Street, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in her home.

She was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Sarah Studyvance and A.W. Littlejohn.

She was a 1977 graduate of Gaffney High School and a retired employee of Nestle.

She was preceded in death by three children, Travis, Pernice, and Bernice Smith; brothers, Johnny Coleman, Ricky and James Studyvance. She leaves to cherish loving memories: her fiancé, John Lightening, of the home; sons, Derrick Smith, Lynn Smith (Anitrell), Marcus Valentine (Ebony), all of Gaffney; and James Goode, raised in the home as a son; brothers, Furman (Rose), John, Billy, Larry (Rose), Studyvance, all of Gaffney; Paul, (Betty), Donnie (Debra), and Ronnie Studyvance, all of Highpoint, NC., Ron Coleman (Mildred), of Boiling Springs, NC; sisters, Roxanne, Teresa, Carrie Valentine, all of Gaffney, Shirley Coleman, of Boiling Springs, NC; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Sunday, 2:00 p.m., in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Alice Littlejohn and Rev. C.A. Wallace. Interment will follow in Gaffney Memorial Park. She will be in state in the church Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com