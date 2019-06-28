Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Parnice Hughes

Parnice Hughes Obituary

Parnice Studyvance Hughes, 60, 0f 102 McArthur Street, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in her home.

She was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Sarah Studyvance and A.W. Littlejohn.

She was a 1977 graduate of Gaffney High School and a retired employee of Nestle.

She was preceded in death by three children, Travis, Pernice, and Bernice Smith; brothers, Johnny Coleman, Ricky and James Studyvance. She leaves to cherish loving memories: her fiancé, John Lightening, of the home; sons, Derrick Smith, Lynn Smith (Anitrell), Marcus Valentine (Ebony), all of Gaffney; and James Goode, raised in the home as a son; brothers, Furman (Rose), John, Billy, Larry (Rose), Studyvance, all of Gaffney; Paul, (Betty), Donnie (Debra), and Ronnie Studyvance, all of Highpoint, NC., Ron Coleman (Mildred), of Boiling Springs, NC; sisters, Roxanne, Teresa, Carrie Valentine, all of Gaffney, Shirley Coleman, of Boiling Springs, NC; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Sunday, 2:00 p.m., in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Alice Littlejohn and Rev. C.A. Wallace. Interment will follow in Gaffney Memorial Park. She will be in state in the church Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 28, 2019
