Parniece Elizabeth Corry, 96, of 609 W. Rutledge Ave, passed away Thursday, April 9th, in her home. She was the daughter of the late James and Viola Thompson Corry.
She was a graduate of Academy Street High School in Blacksburg. She attended Cosmetology School in Winston- Salem, NC. She retired after 28 years as a Nurses Aid from Rockland State Hospital in Rockland NY.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Norman, Andrew, Evelyn, Aubrey, Zenobia, Myrtle, Conwell, Lottie, James, Maxine, Haywood, and Marva Joe. She was the last surviving aunt and sibling in her family.
She leaves to cherish loving memories to her nieces and nephews: Kenneth Wade (Juanita) of Charlotte, N.C., James Wade of Gaffney, S.C., Dr. Kelvin Wade (Vivian) of Monroe, La, Terrance Lowrey of Lincolnton, N.C., Bernard Lowrey (Mary) of Gaffney, Sheree Adams (David) of the home, Robert Corry of Boston, MA, Sandra Corry of Huntersville, N.C., Shelia Corry of Hollywood, CA, Jolene Corry of Jersey City, NJ, Maicia Corry of Marietta, Ga, Michelle Corry of Jersey City, NJ, James Corry of Jersey City, NJ, and Hayward Corry of Columbia, S.C.; two first cousins, William Bridges of Kings Mountain, NC and Clougeon Crosby of Shelby, NC.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, April 14th, 11 a.m., in Oakland Cemetery.
