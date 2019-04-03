Gaffney, S.C. - Claudia Patricia "Pat" Inman Blackwell, 73, of 4384 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Bobby Gene Blackwell for 54 years and daughter of the late Roy Inman and Helen Hedrick Inman. She retired from Peachtree Centre and was a member of Goucher Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Dwayne Blackwell and wife, Dawn of Gaffney and Kevin Blackwell (Cindy Holmes) of Gaffney; two sisters, Edna Ruppe and Cathy Whisenant, both of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Cathy Blackwell (Aaron Richardson) of Gaffney; a great-grandchild, Bryson Blackwell; special nieces, Judy Phillips, Diane Owensby and Tammy Allison; special caregivers, Kayla Gregory, Bree Morrison, Jerri Johnson and Cheryl Richardson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby Inman, Donald Inman and Edgar Inman and three sisters, Dellie Parker, Mary Jane Atkins and Peggy Wood.

The family would like to express their thanks to Kindred Hospice for their loving care.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sidney Weaver and Chaplain Rex Keaton officiating. Interment will be in the Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence, 4384 Union Highway, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.