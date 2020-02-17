|
Gaffney, SC - Patricia "Pat" Ann Byars Humphries, 81, of 139 Ashmore Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2019 at residence.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the wife of the late Herbert Wayne Humphries and the daughter of the late Buford Byars and Eula Beattie Byars. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and retired from Hamrick- Musgrove. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. Mrs. Humphries was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where she was also a member of the choir.
Surviving is a daughter, Robin Burgess and husband, Mike of Gaffney; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Humphries of Gaffney; a brother, Mack Byars and wife, Shelia of Blacksburg; two sisters, Brenda Boheler of Blacksburg and Terri Muzyka and husband, Michael of Front Royal, VA; two grandchildren, April Humphries Dickard and husband, Matt and Robert Wayne Humphries II; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Knox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Humphries was preceded in death by a son, Robert Wayne Humphries; a granddaughter, Everly Dickard; and a brother, Joe Byars.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating. Interment will be private in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Baptist Church, 822 Providence Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box, 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
