Gaffney, S.C. - Patricia "Pat" Ann Davis Jordan, 79, of 204 Buck Shoals Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gilbert, SC, she was the loving and devoted wife of Robert "Bob" Lewis Jordan for 55 years and daughter of the late Cromer Adam Davis and Juanita Williams Davis. She was a graduate of Gilbert High School, retired from Hoechst Celanese and a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family, sewing, cooking and gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Robert Tracy Jordan of the home; a brother, Tony Davis (Carolyn) of Pelion, SC; a special niece, Wanda Taylor of Lexington; several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Taylor and a brother-in-law, Rayford Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Frazier and Dr. Daryle Hawthorne officiating. Interment will be in the Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
