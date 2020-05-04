Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025

Patricia A. Wilkens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Wilkens Obituary

Patricia A. Wilkens (Snyder) 76, from Gaffney, SC, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home after a very brief illness.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Vince) Edwards of Streetsboro, OH and Annette (Keith) Lorenz of Gaffney, SC; her grandchildren, Brandon (Brooke) Tobalski of Glen Burnie, MD, Jake Lorenz of Gaffney, SC, Alyssa and David Edwards of OH; and her great-grandchildren, Carter and Oliver. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Carolyn (Ty) Swaggerty, JoAnn Boros and Janet (Frank) Beznoska, brother-inlaw, Joe McCoy of Union, SC and many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Calli. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Susan (Joseph) McCoy of Gaffney, SC and Nancy (Fred) Ehemann of Menifee Lakes, CA.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service.

Patricia moved from OH to SC in 2005 after retiring from Schneller's in Kent, OH. She'll always be remembered for her baking, her love of roses and being outside working in her yard. She was always busy doing something, puttering as she liked to call it.

We'd also like to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home for their compassion during this very difficult time.

Community Mortuary Spartanburg, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -