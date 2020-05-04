|
Patricia A. Wilkens (Snyder) 76, from Gaffney, SC, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home after a very brief illness.
She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Vince) Edwards of Streetsboro, OH and Annette (Keith) Lorenz of Gaffney, SC; her grandchildren, Brandon (Brooke) Tobalski of Glen Burnie, MD, Jake Lorenz of Gaffney, SC, Alyssa and David Edwards of OH; and her great-grandchildren, Carter and Oliver. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Carolyn (Ty) Swaggerty, JoAnn Boros and Janet (Frank) Beznoska, brother-inlaw, Joe McCoy of Union, SC and many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Calli. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Susan (Joseph) McCoy of Gaffney, SC and Nancy (Fred) Ehemann of Menifee Lakes, CA.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service.
Patricia moved from OH to SC in 2005 after retiring from Schneller's in Kent, OH. She'll always be remembered for her baking, her love of roses and being outside working in her yard. She was always busy doing something, puttering as she liked to call it.
We'd also like to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home for their compassion during this very difficult time.
Community Mortuary Spartanburg, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 4, 2020