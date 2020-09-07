PACOLET MILLS, S.C. - Patricia Louise Bright Knighten, 63, of Pacolet Mills, SC, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was born January 23, 1957 in Hackensack, NJ, a daughter of the late Charles Edward Bright and Laura Pauline Jones Bright.

A member at Pacolet Mills Church of God, Patricia loved reading the Bible, and spending time with her family. She worked in the textile industry, last working for Hamrick Mills-Musgrove in Gaffney.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Dean Knighten of Pacolet; sons, Charles Shannon Blackwell (Shelley Nicole Blackwell) and Gregory Ray Blackwell (Casey Blackwell) of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Destiney Hope Blackwell, Charles Timothy Blackwell, Gregory Blake Bagwell, Haley Brooke Blackwell and Kayan Grace Blackwell; one great-grandson, Draylon Jayce Smith; and three surviving siblings, James Joseph Bright (Candace) of Little River, SC, Charles Ricky Bright (Diane) of Blacksburg, SC and Jilly Lee Bright of Gaffney.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel