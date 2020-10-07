Blacksburg – Patricia Bradley, age 65, of 211 Bolin Rd. Blacksburg, SC, peacefully transitioned from this life on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 412 Belvedere Circle, Kings Mountain, N.C., She was the daughter of the late Jared Hamrick and Lether Degree Hamrick. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Youngs Grove Baptist Church. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.