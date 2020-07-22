Patricia Cheatham

Gaffney, S.C. - Patricia Ann Teague Cheatham, 66, of 140 Triangle Road, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Loy Teague and Hattie Lucille Allison Teague. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Converse College and retired from K-Mart as a pharmacy technician. She loved her family and cooking and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Christina Bridges of Gaffney and Sandra Ann Killian of Cowpens; a brother, Mike Teague of Gaffney; a sister, Debbie Short of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Amber, Lana, Daiven, Drew, Luke, Anna and Phoeby; one great-grandchild, Chloe; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

