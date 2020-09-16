Patrick Turner

Patrick Henry Turner peacefully passed on September 9, 2020, at his home in New York City, New York.

Born in Gaffney, South Carolina, on October 17, 1948, Patrick was the son of the late H. Pittman Turner and the late Frances (Frankie) Lipscomb Turner.

An accomplished artist, Patrick's love of art began in Mrs. Mary Wingo's art class at Gaffney High School from which he graduated in 1966. In 1970, he graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA with a degree in Commercial Art. Using his degree and his talent, Patrick became a graphic artist, designing books for Harper & Row Publishers and Johns Hopkins University Press. He was currently co-owner and Vice-President of Publisher's Weekly in New York City. Patrick loved attending theater and opera. He was a world traveler and never met a person, at home or abroad, whom he could not befriend. His Fire Island beach home was Patrick's own little piece of paradise, and here, he shared his hospitality and his gourmet cooking skills. Yet with all these loves, Patrick's love of his family was the strongest.

Survivors include his husband, George W. Slowik, Jr., of New York City; his brother, Michael Richard Turner (Jenny) of Charlotte, NC; and his sister, Sally Turner Grindstaff (Jamie) of Gaffney. He is also survived by his nephew, Michael Allen Turner of Charlotte and his nieces, Amy Turner Ludwig (Chad) of Wilmington, NC, and Leala Patrice Grindstaff of New York City. He adored his great niece and nephews, Carson, Wyatt, and Haley Ludwig of Wilmington, NC. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Sandra Turner Matthews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in New York City.