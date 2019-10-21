Home

Blacksburg, S.C. - Patsy Ann Thomas, 75, of 147 Whites Farm Road, Blacksburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord, at Cherokee Medical Center, Gaffney, SC. She was the wife of the late Wayne Moore Thomas and daughter of the late William Dexter and Ruth Lee Fowler. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church and was a retired clerk from Walmart.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons - Chris Thomas and Joseph Thomas both of Blacksburg, SC; and three grandsons - Cody Thomas, Aaron Thomas and Aubrey Thomas. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers - J. W. Fowler and Bobby Fowler.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 2-3 p.m., at Mount Paran Baptist Church. A Celebration Of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m., with Rev. Vernon Moore and Rev. Lee Coyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

E-condolences can be made whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.

The Gore Family is serving the Thomas Family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019
