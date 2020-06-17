Patsy Thompson

Ms. Patsy "Tootsie" Elzina Thompson, 93, of Chesnee, SC, passed away Thursday, June 11, in Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. She was a daughter of the late Leroy and Verlie Cantrell Thompson. Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 18, 11 a.m., in Brooklyn C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Chesnee, with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com