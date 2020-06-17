Patsy Thompson
Ms. Patsy "Tootsie" Elzina Thompson, 93, of Chesnee, SC, passed away Thursday, June 11, in Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. She was a daughter of the late Leroy and Verlie Cantrell Thompson. Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 18, 11 a.m., in Brooklyn C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Chesnee, with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brooklyn C.M.E. Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
