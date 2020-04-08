|
Greenville, S.C. - Patti Jones Nance, 84, formerly of Wildwood Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Oakleaf Village in Greer.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Jack Nance and daughter of the late James Conrad Jones and Nell West Jones. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Winthrop College, graduated from Limestone College and received her Master's Degree from Furman University. She retired from the Greenville County School District after over thirty years of teaching. She was a homemaker, loved her family, music and flowers. She was a member of Northgate Baptist Church where she served as pianist, a choir member, taught children's choir and Sunday school. She was passionate about her school and church students.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Janice Nance Campbell (Doug) of Murfreesboro, TN and Dawn Nance Boone (Glenn) of Cumming, GA; two sisters, Alice Jones Nance and Kathy Jones Sarratt, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Brian Campbell (Lindsay), Tyler Campbell, Jackson Boone and Bradley Boone; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northgate Baptist Church "Building Fund", 633 Summitt Drive, Greenville, SC 29609 or , P.O. Box 3128, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020