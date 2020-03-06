Home

Patty Wylie

Patty Wylie Obituary

Blacksburg - Patty Jo Spake Wylie, 79, of 494 Dravo Road, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Shelby, she was the wife of George Wylie and the daughter of the late Eugene McCraw and Mary Spake McCraw. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 839 Antioch Road, Blacksburg, SC. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Wylie family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020
