Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church

Paul Allison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Allison Obituary

MOORESBORO, N.C. - Paul Alan Allison, 83, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover.

A native of Cherokee County, SC, he was the son of the late Otis and Eula Bachelor Allison. Paul served in the Army, while stationed in Korea, and was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church. He retired from Timken in Gaffney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maudie Tessneer Allison; step-sons, James Crossley and Randy Lovelace; brothers, Otis Allison Jr., C.A. Allison, Leroy Allison, Charles Madison "Maddie" Allison, and James Allison; and sisters, Ola Catherine Martin, Doris Bright, and Betty Jean Childers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shelba Lovelace Allison, of the home; step-daughter, Rita Beason and husband Don of Mooresboro; step-grandchildren, David, James, Rachel, and Heather; brothers, Ben M. Allison and wife Barbara of Blacksburg, and Yates Wayne Allison and wife Marilyn of Rome GA; sisters, Eula Mae Rippy of Blacksburg, Brenda Parker of Gaffney, and Kay Hardin of Blacksburg; 48 nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Dusty.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, with Dr. J. Barry Goodman and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating. The family will receive friends 1:30-3 p.m., prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Clingman Memorial Gardens in Blacksburg. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2738 S. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -