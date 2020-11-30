1/1
Paul Cash
Chesnee, S.C. - Paul Cash, 74, of 283 Horse Creek Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Born in Chesnee, he was the husband of his princess, Joyce Emory Cash and the son of the late James Chase Cash and Willie Mae Robbins Cash. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School and attended Spartanburg Technical College. He loved to sing and play bass and was in the gospel group, Daughters of Faith and Paul. He was the founder and owner of Carolina Bus Sales for 42 years. Paul was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church. He also served in many capacities in other churches, that included Deacon, bus driver and was a founding member of Open Door Sunday School Class.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are his loving children, Paula Joy Cash (Chad) of Chesnee and Charlie Mack Cash (Amy) of Chesnee; two sisters, Connie Cannon (Robert) of Boiling Springs and Glennis Davis (Norris) of Chesnee; one of his greatest joys were his three granddaughters, whom called him, "HoHo", Caitlyn Ann Cash, Emma Reid Cash and Lillie Cash; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by a brother, JM (Jim) Cash.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Dr. Ron "PR" Culbertson and Reverend Daniel Godfrey officiating. The family request for everyone to meet at Arrowwood Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. to follow them in procession to the cemetery. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Association, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite-210, Raleigh, NC, 27609.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 29, 2020
CHRISTOPHER MANN
November 28, 2020
WE are all going to miss you . You treated me as one of your family and helped me through some rough times .May you rest in peace
Douglas Williams
Friend
November 27, 2020
What a loss to us, but such a gain in Heaven, RIP PAUL, we will always love love you.
Donna Patty
Friend
