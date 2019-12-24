|
Gaffney, S.C. - Paul Lee Duncan, 48, of 129 Sharon Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Mae Sue McCraw Duncan Hill and the late Herbert Manuel Duncan and the late step-son of Amos Hill. He was formerly employed by Sanders Brothers and in construction and a member of Northside Baptist Church. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, playing guitar and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Surviving are two sons, Justin Duncan (Katie) and Herbert Duncan (Hayley Horne), both of Gaffney; a daughter, Roxie Duncan (Travis Scruggs) of Cowpens; three brothers, Eddie Thomas (Audrey) of Grover, NC, David Thomas of Blacksburg and Bobby Duncan of Georgia; two sisters, Tammy Duncan and Karen Duncan, both of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Hailey Duffie, Tinsley Knox, Travis Scruggs, Jr., Madison Byars, Jaelyn Duncan and Brayden Duncan; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Duncan, a brother, Joey Duncan and a granddaughter, Lyla Duncan.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019