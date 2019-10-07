Home

Paul Fowler

Paul Fowler Obituary

Spartanburg, SC - - Paul Edward Fowler, 67, of 1258 White Plains Road, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of the late Deborah Fortner Fowler. Mr. Fowler was employed with Ed Brown Grocery and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a son, Bruce Fowler of Spartanburg.

No services are scheduled at this time.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019
