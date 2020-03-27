|
Gaffney - Paul Gabriel Henry, 55, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Paul was the widower of Lisa Nuzzan Henry. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the High Point Baptist Church Cemetery. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Henry family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 27, 2020