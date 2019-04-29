|
|
Paul Junior Beheler Sr., 90, of Dallas, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
He was born October 23, 1928, in Rutherford County, son of the late Thomas Dewey Beheler and Girlie Wilson Beheler.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Belle Beheler; sons, Dennis Beheler (Deb), Steve Beheler (Kathy), Paul Beheler (Angie), Richard Beheler (Sarah), Larry Beheler, Tim Beheler (Tina); daughter, Peggy Wyatt (Dean); sisters, Coleen McGill (Bobby), Joann Jones, Beluah Blanton; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Monday, 2:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church of High Shoals, 600 N. Lincoln St. High Shoals, NC 28077. Pastor Doug McClain and the Revs. Charles Ingle, Brian Spargo, and Michael Spargo will be officiating.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019