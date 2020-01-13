|
Gaffney, S.C. - Paul Dean Ravan, Jr., 76, of 203 Sarratt School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Judith Parker Ravan and son of the late Paul Dean Ravan, Sr. and Georgetta Harold Dawson. He was a graduate of Pacolet High School, retired from McLean Trucking and a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran. He was a former member of Cannon's Campground Baptist Church and Free Chapel in Spartanburg. He loved his family, racing, and formerly worked for Roger Mandeville Racing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Richard Wayne Ravan and Jerry Michael Ravan and wife, Melissa, both of Alabama; a daughter, Angela Paulette Ravan of Gaffney; a sister, Linda R. Kirby and husband, Laverne of Modoc, SC; two grandchildren, Ahna Ravan and Jerry Michael Ravan, Jr.; a great-grandson, Jerry Michael Ravan, III. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sylvia Ann Byars and a brother, Robert Ravan.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Suite 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at residence.
