Blacksburg, SC - Paul Dane Swick, 45, Blacksburg, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was the husband of Carolyn Costner Swick and the son of Timothy Wayne and Karen Ann Higgins Williams, all of Blacksburg. A Celebration of Life service will be held graveside, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Blacksburg. The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Swick Family.