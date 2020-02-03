|
Pearlie Mae Smith, 74, of Charlotte, NC entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Carolinas Continue Care Hospital in Pineville, NC. She was born in Steens, MS on October 10, 1945. She was the daughter of the late LA Gandy, Sr. and Lilly Gandy.
She worked for Shepeard Community Blood Center in Augusta, GA until she became ill. Pearlie enjoyed spending time with her children, baking and attending New Hope Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC where she was a member.
Surviving are two children, Keith Smith of Gaffney, SC and Karen Smith of Charlotte, NC; brothers Lent Gandy (deceased) of Detroit, MI, Robert Gandy (Edna) of Columbus, GA, LA Gandy (Dorothy) of Augusta, GA, Leon Gandy of Tacoma, WA, Charles Gandy of Oklahoma City, OK; sister Rosa Lee Shelton (deceased) of Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-laws Pernice Smith of Gaffney, SC and Mary Gandy of August, GA and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Interment will follow in the Gaffney Memorial Park cemetery.
The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020