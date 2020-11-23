1/
Peggy Childers
Gaffney - Peggy Jean Clayton West Childers, 75, of 523 W. Montgomery Street, Apt. 28, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Spartanburg, she was first married to the late Larry West, was the widow of the late Jack Kenneth Childers, and the daughter of the late James Ardell Clayton and Thelma Mae Stone Clayton. She retired from textiles and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. She loved hunting, gardening, ceramics, fishing and the outdoors.

Surviving is a daughter, Pamela Christine Huskey of Gaffney; a sister, Patricia Reynolds of Gaffney; a stepsister, Linda Ross (Ricky) of Pacolet; a stepbrother, George Mathis of Pacolet. She was also preceded in death by a son, Scott Dwayne Childers.

Private graveside services will be held where she will be laid to rest together with her husband, Jack.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Patricia Reynolds, 416 Misty Lane, Gaffney, SC 29340.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
