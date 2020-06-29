Peggy Griffin

Blacksburg - Peggy Ann Spake Griffin, 73, of 538 Dravo Road, passed away on Thursday, June 25th, 2020, at Blue Ridge In Brookview Healthcare Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Spake Towery. Mrs. Griffin loved Bingo!, previously worked in textiles, and was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Shelby.

Surviving Mrs. Griffin are two sons, David Andrew "Andy" Griffin of Boiling Springs, NC and Marvin Ray Franklin Griffin and wife, Nikki, of Gaffney; a daughter, Joyce Walker and husband, Paul, of Blacksburg; a sister, Frances Randall, of Shelby; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers, Michael and Stanley "Pete" Spake.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Graveside services will at 2:30 p.m. in the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery, 3038 Dravo Rd Shelby, NC 28152, with Dr. Barry Goodman officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Griffin family.