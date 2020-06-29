Peggy Griffin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Blacksburg - Peggy Ann Spake Griffin, 73, of 538 Dravo Road, passed away on Thursday, June 25th, 2020, at Blue Ridge In Brookview Healthcare Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Spake Towery. Mrs. Griffin loved Bingo!, previously worked in textiles, and was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Shelby.

Surviving Mrs. Griffin are two sons, David Andrew "Andy" Griffin of Boiling Springs, NC and Marvin Ray Franklin Griffin and wife, Nikki, of Gaffney; a daughter, Joyce Walker and husband, Paul, of Blacksburg; a sister, Frances Randall, of Shelby; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers, Michael and Stanley "Pete" Spake.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Graveside services will at 2:30 p.m. in the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery, 3038 Dravo Rd Shelby, NC 28152, with Dr. Barry Goodman officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Griffin family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved