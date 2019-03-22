Chesnee, S.C. - Peggy Davis Hutchins, 64, of 1683 Ezell Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Fort Meade, Maryland, she was the widow of the late Sammy Hutchins and daughter of the late Martin Douglas Eugene Davis, Sr. and Peggy Jennings Davis. She retired from textiles and was a member of Mayo First Baptist Church. She loved to draw, cook, read the Bible, and enjoyed listening to Billy Graham and Pat Roberson.

Surviving are four sons, John Hutchins, Chad Hutchins and wife, Tina, Kevin Hutchins and wife, Melissa, all of Chesnee and Ricky Hutchins of Inman; a daughter, Elizabeth Hutchins Lancaster of Chesnee; two brothers, Timothy Davis of Honea Path and Allen Davis, Sr. of Florida; two sisters, Judy Davis of Woodruff and Brenda S. Keller and husband, Billy of Fair Forest; four grandchildren, Toby Lancaster, Angel Lancaster, Tyler Hutchins and Joshua Walls; a great-grandchild, Allison Hutchins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ronnie Hutchins and Keith Hutchins and two brothers, Martin D. Davis, Jr. and Kenneth L. Davis.

A Memorial Service will be held by the family.

The family will be at their respective homes.

