|
Gaffney, S.C. - Peggy Ann Kelly Upchurch Osment, 78, of 205 Fortanberry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Union, she was the wife of James Junior Osment, was first married to the late Bobby Ray Upchurch and daughter of the late John Eddie Kelly and Charlie Mae Knox Kelly. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Timken, and was a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher and Choir member. She loved her family, camping, especially at the lake and mountains, sewing and flowers.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Ray Upchurch (Deanna) of Gaffney and Dean Upchurch (Cathy) of Parrish, FL; a stepson, Ryan Osment (Jerica) of Gaffney; a stepdaughter, Jane Fowler of Gaffney; a brother, Eddie Kelly (Betty) of Union; two sisters, Mary Mullinax (Jimmy) of Gaffney and Shirley Ford (Bobby) of Boiling Springs, SC; eight grandchildren, Abbie Grace Upchurch, Cheryl Polivka (Carl), Tyler Lovingood, Brandon Fowler, Laney Osment, Jake Osment, Reese Osment and Baeleigh Fowler; two great-grandchildren, Veronica Paris and Millard Polivka; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Blue Branch Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Eddie Smith and Reverend Tommy Wright officiating.
Interment will be in the Blue Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Blue Branch Baptist Church, PO. Box 1574, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.