Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Peggy Osment

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Osment Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Peggy Ann Kelly Upchurch Osment, 78, of 205 Fortanberry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Union, she was the wife of James Junior Osment, was first married to the late Bobby Ray Upchurch and daughter of the late John Eddie Kelly and Charlie Mae Knox Kelly. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Timken, and was a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher and Choir member. She loved her family, camping, especially at the lake and mountains, sewing and flowers.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Ray Upchurch (Deanna) of Gaffney and Dean Upchurch (Cathy) of Parrish, FL; a stepson, Ryan Osment (Jerica) of Gaffney; a stepdaughter, Jane Fowler of Gaffney; a brother, Eddie Kelly (Betty) of Union; two sisters, Mary Mullinax (Jimmy) of Gaffney and Shirley Ford (Bobby) of Boiling Springs, SC; eight grandchildren, Abbie Grace Upchurch, Cheryl Polivka (Carl), Tyler Lovingood, Brandon Fowler, Laney Osment, Jake Osment, Reese Osment and Baeleigh Fowler; two great-grandchildren, Veronica Paris and Millard Polivka; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Blue Branch Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Eddie Smith and Reverend Tommy Wright officiating.

Interment will be in the Blue Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Blue Branch Baptist Church, PO. Box 1574, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -